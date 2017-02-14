International Maritime Conference concludes

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is rightfully considered as a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the economic development and prosperity of the entire region.

This was stated by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif at the closing ceremony of 7th International Maritime Conference organised by National Centre for Maritime Policy Research (NCMPR).

The International Maritime Conference, held in tandem with multinational exercise AMAN 17, concluded after three days of deliberations on maritime security, economy and marine environment.

The minister said that a large number of public and private sector participants from Pakistan and around the world created an ideal opportunity for the exchange of ideas, a PN statement issued here on Monday said.

While addressing the audience, the chief guest Khawaja Asif stated that the Indian Ocean has emerged as a key arena of geopolitics, as strategic interests of the world are rooted in this region.

The overwhelming reliance on the sea routes and increasing volume of global seaborne trade has enhanced the importance of Indian Ocean region for the world community.

He further said that with the operationalisation of CPEC and Gwadar Port, maritime activities would increase exponentially in North Arabian Sea and beyond. Consequently, the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy would also increase for maintaining a secure maritime environment for smooth flow of sea trade.

He acknowledged the maritime security initiatives taken by Pakistan Navy for ensuring peace and order at sea individually and in collaboration with the partner navies.

He also appreciated convening of the conference.

The minister assured that the recommendations of the conference will be given due consideration by the government, and all possible efforts will be made for their pursuance.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, in his closing remarks, said that the initiatives of developing economic corridors and linking to maritime routes have provided the impetus for economic integration of the regional countries and beyond.

He further said that CPEC is one such development in the region, and with the operationalisation of CPEC and Gwadar port, the scope and potential of the blue economy will increase even further.

The admiral also said that maritime security in the Indian Ocean region has gained particular significance in the recent past due to increased dependence on the world on seaborne trade and quest for energy resources.

A large number of foreign delegates, Pakistan Navy officials, civil and military dignitaries attended the conference.