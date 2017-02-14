Foreign players refuse to play PSL final in Lahore after blast

DUBAI: Foreign players have refused to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) final at Gaddafi Stadium after Lahore’s blast, confirmed Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi.

Sethi has said that PSL management is still trying to convince overseas players to play the final in Lahore, however, if they do not agree then final will be played in Lahore by national cricketers only.

PSL chairman expressed that it is a very big incident, but the enemy cannot jolt our purposes as we will keep on fighting against the terrorism.

However, some officials said that PSL administration cannot risk conducting the final match without overseas players, so chances are there that the PSL final will also be held in Dubai.

It is pertinent here to mention that PSL management had first said that final will be held in Lahore depending on security conditions, but later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had officially verified that it will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.