Emirates Airlines celebrates Valentine’s Day by revealing rose decal on aircraft

Emirates SkyCargo on Monday unveiled a rose decal on one of its Boeing 777-F freighter aircraft at the Emirates Appearance Centre in Dubai as part of its Valentine’s Day celebrations.

According to a press release issued by the Airline, the decal intends to highlight its contribution to the floriculture industry through transport of fresh flowers across the world.

A youtube video by Emirates shows the fascinating process of uploading the decal on the aircraft.

The aircraft will first fly to Nairobi, Kenya, where it will be loaded with a consignment of flowers destined for Amsterdam – the world’s largest flower distribution centre – the statement said.

While fresh flowers are transported every day, demand amplifies ahead of Valentine’s Day, with Emirates SkyCargo increasing its capacity in the major flower trade lanes every year. The cargo carrier operates four freighters apart from its scheduled daily service from Nairobi to Amsterdam, bringing an additional 350 tonnes of flowers.

The official statement further emphasises the measures taken to enhance transportation of flowers worldwide. “Emirates Skycargo also offers a range of innovative cool chain solutions to ensure that the flowers are maintained at the right temperature from the origin to destination.”

“Handling and loading of the flowers is managed by trained Emirates SkyCargo staff helping maintain product integrity during transportation,” the official statement adds.