Duty-bound to take martyrs’ mission to logical end: Gilani

All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian occupied Kashmir has said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not go waste and their mission will be taken to its logical conclusion.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in held Srinagar criticized the stubbornness and egoistic approach of India and urged it to come forward and settle the lingering dispute in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people.

Referring to Indian rulers for their blame game against Pakistan, Syed Ali Gilani said it is ridiculous, adding “Ours is an indigenous movement, we have nothing to do with extremism and people in Kashmir are striving for their right to self-determination”.