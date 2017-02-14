CM visits Ganga Ram, inquires after health of blast victims

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire after the health of civilians and police officials injured in the Lahore suicide attack.

He sympathised with the injured persons and assured them that the best medical aid would be provided to them.

Police officials injured in Monday’s suicide attack, while talking to the chief minister, said that they were ready to keep working to make the country safer and that their determination and morale were high.

They assured the chief minister that they would not rest till the menace of terrorism was completely eliminated. Praising the determination and courage of the injured police officials, the chief minister said that the war will be fought till the elimination of the last terrorist.

The chief minister sympathised with the injured police officials and was deeply moved by their determination.

“Such cowardly attacks cannot shatter the resolve of the nation to uproot terrorism. The sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs will not go to waste,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The chief minister also thanked the hospital’s staff for taking care of the injured persons.