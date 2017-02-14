CM, governor attend funeral of police martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday attended the funeral prayers for seven police officials martyred in the suicide blast in front of the Punjab Assembly on Monday. The seven martyrs were Lahore Traffic DIG Ahmed Mubeen, Lahore SSP (Operations) Zahid Gondal, Traffic Police ASI Amin, Head Constable Asmatullah, and Constables Nadeem Kamyana, Aslam, and Irfan Mehmud.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Lahore Corps Commander Lt General Sadiq Ali, provincial ministers, parliamentarians, the chief secretary, the police chief, advisers, senior military and civilian officers, and the people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

The chief minister and the Lahore corps commander laid wreaths on the graves of the police martyrs and offered fateha. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Shehbaz said that the martyrs had given the ultimate sacrifice for a great cause and that their sacrifices will be remembered forever.