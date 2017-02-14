CJP Saqib Nisar condemns Lahore blast

Pakistan Chief JusticeMian Saqib Nisar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Lahore that claimed the lives of 14 people including police personnel and officers and injuring over 100 others.

The Chief Justice has offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of injured people.

Earlier on Monday, at least 14 people, including DIG Traffic Ahmed Mobeen, were killed and over 100 wounded in a deadly suicide bombing outside the Punjab Assembly.

The bomber, who came on a motorbike, detonated his suicide vest next to a DSNG van at Charing Cross on Lahore’s Mall Road at around 6:10 pm targeting the site of a protest, where negotiations were going on between the protesting pharmacists and DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (r) Ahmad Mobin, police officials said.

Among the other dead were SSP Operations Zahid Gondal and two traffic wardens.

A spokesperson for Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed the responsibility for the attack on social media. The group had also claimed the responsibility for an Easter Day bombing in Lahore last year that killed more than 70 people in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park.

Punjab is observing one-day mourning on Tuesday (today) across the province with national flag lowered to half-mast at all government buildings.