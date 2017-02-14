Charing Cross blast: Punjab to observe one-day mourning today

Punjab is observing one-day mourning on Tuesday (today) across the province with national flag lowered to half-mast at all government buildings after a suicide blast killed 14 people and injured over 100 near Punjab Assembly yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the Ganga Ram Hospital and consoled the injured assuring them all possible help.

Two senior officials, DIG Traffic Police Captain (retd.) Ahmed Mubin and Acting DIG Operations Zahid Ikram Gondal were also killed in the attack. Several policemen, women and media persons are also injured.

All educational institutes will remain open today.

In a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sameer Ahmad Syed said that as per the announcement made by the Punjab government, one-day mourning would be observed across the province to express solidarity with the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast.

The Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council condemned the incident and demanded the authorities to take adequate steps to check such like incidents in future.

Meetings will be held at all bars today to protest against the terrorist incident in Lahore, the notification added.