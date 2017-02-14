Chalay Thay Saath to release in April

Syra Shahroz’s full-fledged cinematic debut Chalay Thay Saath will hit the cinema screen on April 21 this year.

This film follows the stories of 6 individuals, each going through their own journey in life and explores how they cross paths.

The romantic-drama, inspired by true events, has been directed by Umer Adil, written by Atiya Zaidi and jointly produced by Beenish Umer and Umer Adil. The ensemble cast includes also includes Kent S Leung, Behroz Sabzwari, Zhalay Sarhadi, Mansha Pasha, Osama Tahir, Faris Khalid, Shamim Hilaly and Sherbaz Kaleem.

Umer Adil’s feature film seems to have a lot going for it: a good-looking cast, Pakistan’s northern areas as its beautiful backdrop and clearly good cinematography so it’s safe to say we’re excited for this one!