70th Independence Day of Pakistan to be celebrated in a befitting manner

International Radio Day

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday announced that the 70th independence day of Pakistan will be celebrated in a befitting manner.

The minister said this while addressing a ceremony organized by News and Current Affairs channel of Radio Pakistan in connection with World Radio Day at the National Broadcasting House here.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had directed that the year should be celebrated befittingly and contributions of all those who worked for development of the country should be duly acknowledged.

She said that Radio Pakistan which would also complete its 70 years of its opening would play key role in highlighting the contribution of national heroes in various spheres of life.

She said that Radio Pakistan as credible medium was actively promoting the positive image of the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Radio Pakistan had been complementing efforts of the Government towards realization of the Sustainable Development Goals, and efforts for provision of health, education and infrastructure facilities to the masses.

It also contributed a lot towards the goals of gender equality, women empowerment and now projecting different aspects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, she remarked.

The Minister of State said Radio Pakistan began its journey with the creation of independent Pakistan and since then had been instrumental in boosting moral of the nation and raising a ray of hope.

Radio plays an effective role in disasters

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Saba Mohsin Raza said Monday that Radio Pakistan is broadcasting its programmes in 23 national and 10 foreign languages and has its reach to over 90 percent population in country besides other parts of Asia and Eastern Europe. Listeners across world can listen to radio by webstreaming.

She was addressing a ceremony organized by News and Current Affairs channel of Radio Pakistan in connection with World Radio Day at the National Broadcasting House here.

Saba Mohsin emphasised that inspite of a passage of 100 years, radio still plays an effective role in natural calamities and disasters besides providing information, education, and entertainment in ordinary circumstances. The director general assured that Radio Pakistan will continue to provide services to all segments of society in country.