We will organise a historic public meeting: Farooq Sattar

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leader Farooq Sattar has said his party will organise a historic public meeting on Puqqa Qila ground in Hyderabad on Feb 17.

Talking to the media at Koh-i-Noor Chowk here Sunday evening where he visited to interact with the local people and traders, Sattar said Hyderabad continues to remain a stronghold of MQM-P.

Responding to a question, the MQM-P’s leader said local government institutions had not been given their due authority.

He also expressed concerns about the upcoming population and house census in the country with regard to the urban and rural population in Sindh.

Sattar decried that the provincial government denies due government jobs to the people of urban areas who were practically given only 20 percent quota.

He warned that his party would take recourse to protest demonstrations if his party’s concerns were not addressed by the government.

Replying to another question he said MQM-London’s reaction to his interaction with Pak Sarzameen Party’s leader Mustafa Kamal in Karachi University was not understandable.

The MQM-P’s MPAs Sabir Qaimkhani, Dilawar Qureshi, Rashid Khilji and other local leaders accompanied Sattar.