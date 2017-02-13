Tehmina Janjua appointed as new foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday appointed United Nations Ambassador and Permanent Representative Tehmina Janjua as the new Foreign Secretary.

Tehmina Janjua will assume the post of the foreign secretary in the first week of March 2017.

Tehmina Janjua holds Master’s degrees from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and Columbia University, New York and has a rich experience of working in bilateral and multilateral domains both at the headquarters and missions abroad.

She also served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during 2011 and ambassador of Pakistan to Italy from December 2011 to October 2015.