Sharjeel, Khalid may face lifetime ban for match-fixing allegations

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who were provisionally suspended after reports surfaced of their alleged involvement in match-fixing in the ongoing T20 league, may face a lifetime ban from cricket, according to officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Pakistan Super League 2017 was rocked on Friday after Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan, two players from Islamabad United, were provisionally suspended from the rest of the tournament and sent back home after being suspected of spot-fixing.

According to reports, PCB authorities have already recorded the confessional statements of both the players and will likely present a charge sheet against them on Tuesday. Under the Pakistan Anti-Corruption Code, failure to report match-fixing attempts may result in suspension for six months to life, while taking part in the offence can result in a ban for five years to life.

Three more players were questioned a day after although PSL and PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi assured the board was not planning to suspend any other cricketers at the moment.

Sethi himself confirmed that left-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan, left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar and opening batsmen Shahzaib Hassan were brought in for questioning on Saturday as part of an ongoing probe into attempts to corrupt PSL.

Six players are thought to be involved in the PSL match-fixing scandal and players from other franchises such as Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are also being investigated by the management.