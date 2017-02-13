Search operation conducted, wine recovered

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Aabpara police on Monday conducted a search operation in the slum area of sector G-7 as well as its adjacent areas and recovered wine, a police spokesman said.

According to details, the officials of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted search and combing operation in the slum area of sector G-7 and others. They screened more than 50 houses and nabbed one person besides recovering wine and bike without any documents.

SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation was to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Meanwhile, the Tarnol police nabbed drug pusher Atta from village `Dore’ and recovered 1020 gramme hashish and 110-gramme heroin.

Another accused Asif was held for having 30 bore pistol while the Bhara Kau police recovered 120-gramme hashish from Azeem Ameer.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons.