Saudi man all set to break ‘bee bearding’ world record

Zuhair Fattani congregated 20,000 bees around his face and eventually formed what he calls the ‘Beard of Bees’.

According to reports, Zuhair Fattani, a Saudi national, started the practice of placing queen bees on his face in order to attract the bees to him. He has collected bees for more than 30 years and claims beekeepers can boost their immunity from bee stings.

Moreover, Zuhair’s recent pictures demonstrated that he is fearless and preparing for a new challenge to create ultimate “bee beard” to reclaim the world record.

The apiculturist, who started honey farming as a hobby three decades ago, owns three honey farms.

“Bee bearding” is a carnival act thought to date back to the 19th century. The performers place a queen bee on their bodies which then attracts thousands of the flying insects.