Red alert for the traffic sector

I live in North Nazimabad, so I regularly pass Five Star Chowrangi and have almost become a part of a horrible accident as there is no traffic system and no traffic police. People don’t stop, and cars and motorcycles come from every direction at the same time, which could be life threatening. However, it’s been months, but I haven’t seen any kind of changes there. So I request whoever is reading this from the traffic sector, please do something about it before someone loses their life on that road.

Falak Ibrahim

Karachi