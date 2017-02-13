Record low scores in PSL nail-biter lifts spirits after corruption scandal

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed its lowest ever score on Sunday as focus shifted back to the action after the glitzy T20 tournament was torpedoed by allegations of spot-fixing.

Peshawar Zalmi outlasted Lahore Qalandars by three wickets after bowling out their opponents for just 59. However, Peshawar struggled to make the winning target of 60, losing seven wickets in the process.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali took three wickets while England’s Chris Jordan claimed two.

England’s ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan led Peshawar to the target in 17 overs with a patient 26-ball 23 while Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah took 4-7 as he threatened to engineer an unlikely win.

Pakistan limited-overs captain Sarfraz Ahmed led Quetta Gladiators to the top of the table after thumping Karachi Kings by seven wickets. It was the second win in as many games for Quetta as they top the table with four points.

Peshawar have two wins and one loss, while Islamabad United have two points (one win and one loss) and Lahore two defeats and a win. Karachi Kings, led by Sri Lanka star Kumar Sangakkara, have lost both their games.

On Friday, Islamabad United openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended following a corruption probe linking games to an international betting syndicate. Both the players were sent home. Sharjeel has played one Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is in a career which has recently taken off.

Three more players, Mohammad Irfan of Islamabad United, Quetta’s Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hasan of Karachi Kings were also quizzed but cleared of any wrong-doing.

The PSL will have a two-day break before resuming in Sharjah from Wednesday.