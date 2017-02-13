Punjab chemists go on strike against new drug act

Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has gone on strike Monday against the new drug act in Punjab. Medical stores in several cities have been closed.

People are facing difficulties in getting medicines as pharmacies in different cities of Punjab including Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari are closed.

Stores outside Mayo and Sir Ganga Ram hospitals remained closed, as patients faced inconvenience in buying medicines.

The amendments that have recently been made to the act have tightened the rules for medical stores.

Pharmaceutical associations of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have also announced to support this strike.

In Lahore, a split has occurred between protesters involved in the selling and manufacture of medical drugs. The Retailers Association have decided to postpone their strike until February 20 after negotiations with the government whereas pharmaceutical companies are standing firm on the decision to protest against the Drug Act.

The Punjab Assembly had passed the Drug Act 1976 on February 8, 2017, according to which the sale of medical drugs which are below the acceptable standards will be punishable by imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 5 years and also a fine of Rs 1-5 million. If a qualified person is not available, then a fine of 500,000-50,00,000 could be imposed as well as imprisonment for 30 days-5 years.

According to the President of the Wholesale Chemist Association in Karachi, the wholesale market and distribution in Karachi will remain closed on Monday owing to the strike.