PSL action heads to iconic Sharjah stadium

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which has always been a ground associated with exciting memories for Pakistani cricket fans, will stage matches from February 15.

The venue will host round robin matches till Feb 20, as well as the first two playoff matches on Feb 28 and March 1

The iconic stadium has seen many closely contested battles between bat and ball and will once again play host to some of the biggest names in cricket, as the second edition of the Pakistan Super League unfolds with some very exciting contests.

Sharjah stadium holds the Guinness world record for hosting the most number of one-dayers in the world and this tournament will only extend that honour.

“All arrangements are in place for some exciting Twenty20 matches. We are confident of full houses,” said Sharjah Cricket Association General Manager Mazhar Khan. “Be it Twenty20 or one-day matches, cricket fans have thronged the stadium since 1981 and matches here have always been exciting.””

“The weekend back to back doubleheader matches will be a special feast of high-quality cricket and I really would recommend buying tickets immediately,” he added.

The organisers have made sure to ensure that ticket rates are affordable.

The opening match of the second edition in Sharjah, after a two-day break through Tuesday, will be between defending champions Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

A total of ten matches will be held at the stadium.