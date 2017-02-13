PCB’s self-created problems  

Pakistan’s cricket and the ‘international syndicate’

The absence of role models among those running the affairs of Pakistan Cricket Board and the bad decision they took about fast tracking the induction of Muhammad Amir, sentenced on charge of spot fixing, and were bound to have consequences. This has led the PTI chief to question if those fixing the elections could eliminate cricket match fixing. He then put the rhetorical question whether election fixing or match fixing constituted a major crime?

The action has been given a sensational colour by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) officials with the disclosure of an international conspiracy being afoot against Pakistan cricket. We are told that there is an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL. This perfectly accords with the conspiracy theories in Pakistan meant to cover up institutional or individual failures and easily bought by gullible people. Two players have been ‘provisionally’ suspended and sent back to Pakistan. It goes to the credit of the PCB that without running a torture centre it reportedly succeeded in extracting a confession from the two players regarding meeting the bookies.

It remains to be seen if the episode restores the credibility of the PSL or damages it further. As a former cricketer put it, When the PCB itself sets bad examples how can it put an end to the incidence of corruption among the players? There were brave words from Shaharyar Khan, “Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan,” There were claims about the efficacy of the CB’s Anti-Corruption Code and Anti-Corruption Unit. It has been maintained that the anti-corruption unit knew beforehand that this year’s league would attract such ‘crooks’ due to the success of the first edition. The PSL Chairman said the investigation clearly demonstrated the PCB’s determination to drive graft out of the sport. The claims are going to be tested in days to come.