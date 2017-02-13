PCB clears Shahzaib and Zulfiqar, Irfan still under investigation

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan on Monday announced that Shahzaib Hasan (Karachi Kings) and Zulfiqar Babar (Quetta Gladiators) have been cleared of charges who were being investigated by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for fixing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to Shaharyar, Islamabad United duo Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and have returned to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammad Irfan (Islamabad United) is still under investigation but hasn’t faced suspension and can represent the franchise, however, he was dropped for their last match against Lahore Qalandars.

PCB Chairman said that show-cause notices have been sent to Sharjeel and Khalid in accordance with legal procedures. “Show-cause notices have been sent to Sharjeel and Khalid so that they can submit their replies,” said Shaharyar. “However, no such notice will be served to Irfan until the investigation is completed.”

Shaharyar said the PCB will be setting up a disciplinary tribunal once the investigation is complete to hear the players’ replies on the matter. “A senior judge will head the tribunal and will be accompanied by two or three more people,” he said.

Former Pakistan cricketers praised the PCB’s quick decision on suspension of players under investigation in the corruption scandal and Shaharyar echoed their remarks.

Shaharyar also revealed that the entire procedure will be held in-house, rather than the International Cricket Council (ICC) being involved.

He added: “ However, the ICC is being kept informed of all updates on the matter.”