NH&MP holds prize distribution ceremony

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony was held for the distribution of awards to the officers on Monday at the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Headquarter.

NH&MP IGP Shaukat Hayat distributed the commendation certificates and cash rewards among the officers CPO/DSP Iqbal Ahmed Khan, SPO Lal Wahid, PO Saeed Hassan, Accountant Muhammad Sarfaraz, PA to IG Nasir Hussain, Budget Officer Muhammad Shafiq, ACP Zahid Qayyum, Steno typist Asad Rehman, APO Samiullah, JPO Abrar Ahmed and Orderly Surat Shah, on their excellent performances.

Hayat appreciated the performance of officers and advised them to keep on performing their duties with dedication.

Motorway police recovers stolen car at GT Road

The motorway police on Monday recovered a stolen car and arrested a culprit.

According to the details, the motorway police received information Helpline (130) that a silver colour Honda Reborn Car No. LEA-394, Model 2013 has been stolen from Lahore and requested for help to recover the said car. On this information, the motorway police alerted all its patrolling vehicles.

After few minutes the NH&MP officers PO Manzoor Husain and SPO Tariq Tarar intercepted the car at GT Road near Kamonki and arrested culprit Muhammad Azam s/o Muhammad Aslam r/o Lahore.

Later on, the motorway police handed over the arrested culprit along with the recovered car to the concerned local police for further investigation and legal action.