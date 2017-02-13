Mayor reviews progress of MCI, CDA

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz presided over a weekly review meeting held at the CDA Headquarters here on Monday.

In the meeting, progress on tasks and targets assigned to different formations of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the last week was reviewed. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the MCI and CDA.

On this occasion, the director generals and directors of different formations briefed the mayor about the targets achieved in the last week of January.

While briefing about the progress of anti-encroachment drive, the enforcement director informed the mayor that during the last week, the enforcement directorate has conducted gigantic anti-encroachment operations in Karachi Company in Markaz G-9.

During the operation, all moveable and immovable encroachments from the busiest Markaz of the city were removed.

The mayor was also informed that the operation continued for the three consecutive days during which all the illegal sheds and partitions in verandas, encroachments established in open areas of market and illegal constructions were removed.

The director further informed the mayor that during the operation, the staff of enforcement directorate faced some resistance, however, the operation was completed successfully and all types of encroachments from the market were removed adding that after eliminating encroachments from the markets verandas and footpaths, the market was opened to the general public.