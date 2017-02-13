Karachi police register FIR against unknown suspects in cameraman killing case

Police have registered a First Information Report (F.I.R) against unknown suspects on Monday in connection with the attack on the vehicle of privately-owned Samaa TV news channel in Karachi.

Taimoor Abbas, the 22-year-old assistant cameraman, was shot in his head and chest when he was travelling in the Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) van in north Nazimabad to report on an attack on the police. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The unidentified assailants on a motorbike had thrown an explosive device on a police armoured personnel carrier and had started shooting when the Samaa TV van arrived.

Abbas is the second journalist killed in Pakistan this year. On January 12, unidentified attackers shot dead 37-year-old Muhammad Jan Sumalani, a reporter of Urdu language daily Qudrat and Brahui language daily Talar Quetta in Balochistan. Since 2005 over 100 journalists have been killed, making Pakistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

INVESTIGATION TEAM FORMED

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police formed two committees to probe Monday’s incident, however, no progress has been made in the investigation so far.

One team is working under SSP Central Muqadas Haider while another team is working under SSP Investigation Central Samiullah Somroo.

Both teams have been directed to submit a report on daily basis.

According to the forensic report, two 9mm pistols were used in the attack. The guns were never used before.