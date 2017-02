Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major-General Asif Ghafoor has expressed grief over the killing of an assistant cameraman of a private news channel Samaa TV in Karachi, and termed it a sad incident.

He shared his grief with media, Samaa TV and family of Taimoor Khan on the incident, in a tweet post on Monday.

Taimoor was killed following the DSNG of the TV channel that came under an armed attack by unknown assailants on Sunday.