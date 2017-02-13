IHC imposes ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday (Today) imposed a ban on celebrating Valentine’s Day across the capital.

The order came during a hearing of a petition arguing that the day is not part of Muslim tradition. According to the court order, Valentine’s Day-related festivities have been banned in public places as well as on an official level. Electronic and print media have also been directed to not give coverage to any promotion of the day celebrating love.

The IHC directed the information ministry, federal government, Pemra chairman and chief commissioner to submit a reply within 10 days.

Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain urged the nation not to celebrate Valentine’s Day.