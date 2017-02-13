Humans are causing climate to change 170 times faster than nature

Human activity is changing Earth’s climate 170 times faster than natural forces, according to scientists who claim they have devised an equation that shows people are behind global warming, The Independent reported.

According to researchers, global temperatures decreased by 0.01C per century over the last 7,000 years—the “baseline” rate. But in the last 45 years it has increased by the equivalent of 1.7C per century, and the 12 warmest years on record have come since 1998, they said.

While “astronomical and geophysical” as well as biospheric forces have driven change in the “Earth system” over its four billion-year existence, human activity has “driven exceptionally rapid rates of change” that the authors of a new study have represented in an “Anthropocene equation”

Anthropocene is the name given to a proposed new geological era in which the impact of human activity starts having a measurable impact on the environment.

The risks of human impact on the biosphere include polluted water and soils as well as a warmer climate.

Courtesy: Independent