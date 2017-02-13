Valentine’s Day: District Administration cancels all NOCs for events, programmes

ISLAMABAD: According to the notification issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory District Magistrate the celebration of the Valentine’s Day and its promotion on the electronic and print media is ‘hereby banned with immediate effect’. The ban came after Islamabad High Court’s order.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed a ban on celebrating Valentine’s Day across the capital. The order came during a hearing of a petition arguing that the day is not part of Muslim tradition.

The IHC directed the information ministry, federal government, PEMRA chairman and chief commissioner to submit a reply within 10 days.

Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain urged the nation not to celebrate Valentine’s Day.