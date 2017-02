ISLAMABAD: A constable of anti-car lifting cell sustained severe wounds in an exchange of firing with robbers in Islamabad.

An anti-car lifting cell raided the area on a tip-off received about the car theft where robbers opened fire at the security personnel.

Retaliating to the shooting, a constable Fahad got injured who was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

However, the robbers managed to flee the scene after stealing two cars.