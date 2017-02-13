Complete strike in IHK over killings of six Kashmiris

In Indian-held Kashmir, normal life was affected by a complete shutdown on Monday against the killings of six Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Frisal area of Kulgam district.

The call was given by the joint resistance leadership. Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been put under house arrest whereas Mohammad Yasin Malik has been detained in central jail.

All shops, commercial establishments, education institutions, and petrol stations were closed in Srinagar and other parts of the valley while public transport was also off the road.

The authorities had deployed forces in strength in all parts of the territory, while curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Kulgam and Shopian districts to thwart rallies and anti-India protests.

At least six Kashmiris were martyred a day before after which protests erupted in the valley.

Hundreds of people from adjoining areas marched towards the spot.

Clashes took place in several places when the Indian forces tried to prevent the marchers from moving ahead.

Many people were injured when the forces fired pellets, bullets and used teargas shells on the protesters. The police action was so severe that news reporters who had gone there for coverage had to take refuge in nearby houses.

Media reports said that around two dozen people, mostly with bullet injuries, were brought to Islamabad district hospital. Some of the critically injured were referred to Soura Medical hospital, Srinagar.