Committee reviews budget for PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications was held on Monday to review the detail budgetary proposals related to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2017-18 of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The meeting was presided over by MNA Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi.

MNAs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Sarzameen, Chaudhry Khalid Javaid Warraich, Maiza Hameed, Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Ramesh Lal, Salim Rehman, Hamid-ul-Haq- Khalil and the others attended the meeting.

The committee recommended approving the projects of worth Rs. 700 billion consisted of 50 ongoing and 26 new projects and considered the progress on all the ongoing projects in details.

The committee was informed that the majority of the projects would be completed till the end of 2018. The committee directed the officials to complete the remaining work of Lyari expressway on priority basis.