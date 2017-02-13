COAS visit SPD

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Strategic Plans Division (SPD.

The COAS was received by Strategic Plans Division Director General Lieutenant General Mazher Jamil and was given detailed briefing regarding various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.

The COAS underlined the centrality of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme against specific threat to the country’s security and lauded the efforts of the scientists and engineers involved in the development programmes, which made Pakistan’s defence formidable.

Bajwa highly appreciated operational preparedness and training standards of the Strategic Forces. He particularly expressed satisfaction on the comprehensive security regime of the SPD.