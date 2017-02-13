CM strongly condemns blast on Mall Road

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast outside Punjab Assembly.

He expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of DIG Traffic Capt (R) Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other persons, and said that such cowardly acts are highly condemnable.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families of the two. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons. He said that senior officers of Health Department should personally supervise medical facilities being provided to the injured. The chief minister has also sought a report from the IGP and directed to immediately arrest the ones responsible for this tragic incident.

He said, “The brutal beasts, snatching innocent human lives, will not escape punishment,” adding that the sacrifices of brave officers of Punjab police, martyred during the performance of their duties, will not go to waste. He said that brutal elements targeting innocent people deserve no leniency. He said that all his sympathies are with the bereaved families and said that Punjab government equally shares their grief.

He said the ones responsible for this terrible incident will not escape the law and those playing with the lives of innocent citizens will be taken to their logical end. “These elements are a burden on Pakistan,” he added. The chief minister said that worst incident of terrorism occurred today, in which police officers, officials and other person have been martyred. He said that the nation salutes supreme sacrifice of brave officers of Punjab police and other persons martyred in the incident and “we will take revenge of the blood of brave sons and will not rest till the elimination of the last terrorist.” He said that he has no words to expresses his sentiments and feelings over this worst incident.