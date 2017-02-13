Cameraman killed in Karachi

Unknown assailants opened fire on Samaa TV’s DSNG van

PM condoles with the family of the victim

An employee of a media group was killed on Sunday evening when unknown assailants opened fire on a Samaa TV’s DSNG van in the metropolis’ North Nazimabad area.

The incident occurred at KDA Chowrangi, near Dolmen Mall, North Nazimabad.

An assistant cameraman, Taimur, received a bullet wound to the head and was rushed to the nearby Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Rohina Hasan confirmed the victim arrived with a bullet wound to the head and died while under treatment.

“Postmortem has not been conducted yet,” added Hasan.

‘Same suspects might be involved’

The media van was in the area to cover an earlier incident, a cracker attack on a police vehicle, when it was attacked.

“Our team members along with the DSNG had gone there to cover the cracker attack on the police vehicle when they came under attack,” said Samaa TV’s director news, Farhan Malik.

SSP Central Muqaddas Haider said the same suspects might be involved in both the incidents and added the cracker attack on the police vehicle did not cause any damage.

“It appears that the suspects attacked the police mobile with a cracker to attract media’s attention and when the Samaa team arrived, they chased and attacked it,” added Haider.

IG Police Sindh, A D Khawaja while taking “strong notice” of the armed attack on the DSNG van sought an “explanation” and a detailed inquiry from DIG West immediately.

Security forces have reached the area and have started their initial investigations.

Earlier in September 2015, another Samaa TV DSNG van was attacked in Karachi’s Liaquatabad No 10 area.

Previous attacks targeting media workers peaked during 2015. Three unidentified gunmen attacked a Geo TV DSNG, killing a Geo News employee and injuring another.

The incident was followed by an attack targeting senior journalist Aftab Alam. Alam, who had previously worked for Geo News, was gunned down by unknown assailants near his home in North Karachi.

In 2014, three Express News employees were shot dead in North Nazimabad in an attack claimed by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has condemned the tragic incident and condoled with the family of the cameraman. He also said that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the incident.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that government believed in freedom of expression and would never tolerate such attacks which undermine independence of media.

She said the government was making all possible efforts in liaison and coordination with provincial governments to create a secure and enabling environment for the media persons so that they could perform their obligations in accordance with their professional ethos.

She urged the provincial government to take an immediate cognizance of the matter and bring the culprits to book.

She also expressed her deep grief over the loss of precious life in the incident and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.