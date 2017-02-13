A severe jolt to Pakistani cricket

PSL has come under the cloud of Match Fixing allegations. The bad news has send shocks across the cricket lovers in the country. The breaking news of allegations of Match fixing fell upon us as a thunder light. The hopes of bringing back International Cricket have been dashed for the time being. The good thing is that the Chairman of P S L Najam Sethi has taken immediate action against the players involved in this scandal. Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Lateef have been suspended and sent back home. The details of the dealings are few & sketchy. A full scale investigation has been ordered by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

All hell broke loose after the allegations of match fixing surfaced before the dust of celebrations even settled. The dark horses of cricket have thus marred the event. The players have not learned any lessons from the past. Former players have condemned the nefarious and scandalous activities of the players.

All those involved in this new scandal must be thoroughly investigated & punished if found guilty. We must focus on the game now. Shahzaib Hassan , Muhammad Irfan and Zulifikar Babar who were also named have been cleared.

A question has been raised against the management too. We must get rid of the dead wood and bad managers. We must cleanse the game of Black Sheep.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore