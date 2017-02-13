5 injured in cylinder blast

RAWALPINDI: Five people including three children and a woman of the same family were injured in LPG cylinder leakage blast in Dhoke Kala Khan here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the blast injured five persons namely Muhammad Rafique Son of Abdul Majeed, 42 year-old, Bewat Jan wife of M Rafique, 40 year-old, Rukaya Jan Daughter of M Rafique, 10 year-old, Tayyaba Jan, d/o M Rafique, 7 year-old and Usman s/o M Rafique, 4 year-old.

The blast, caused by leakage of gas from LPG cylinder, occurred in a house near Rafiq CNG Dhoke Kala Khan Service Road.

A Rescue-1122 official said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital.