3 of a family die, 10 others injured in traffic incident

Three people of a family including husband wife and their son died while 10 others were injured in a car and coach collision on Johi Mor.

Sources said that the incident happened when a car hit with a passenger coach at Johi Mor, near Indus Highway. Resultantly, husband wife and their seven years old child sitting inside car died on the spot while 10 others including three females sustained serious injuries that were rushed to nearby civil hospital Dadu.

Police have arrested the coach driver who was coming from Karachi to Larkana.