114 people detained in crackdown against kite flyers

ISLAMABAD: Police officers have apprehended as many as 114 kite flyers and confiscated a huge cache of kites during the raid in different areas.

The administration has banned kite-flying in the capital for two months under section-144

According to details, 93 cases have been lodged against 107 people whereas 800 kites and 130 kite strings were also recovered from their possession. 95 percent of the detainees were children or underage youngsters.

However, some of them were released on surety by parents.

Acting DIG operations Zahid Mahmood Gondal talking to private news channel said that the parents can play a vital role in barring their children from dangerous kite flying.

Sources told that 16 cases were registered in City Division, 26 in Cantt, 6 in Civil Lines, 3 in Sadar, 17 in Iqbal Town while 3 cases were lodged in Model Town.

Separately in Faisalabad, four kite flyers tore up the uniform of head constable Naseem Abbas during resistance in Madina Town area.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reiterated that the ban will stay and no one will be allowed to play with the lives of people.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court banned Basant nationwide in 2005 in response to an outcry over injuries and deaths caused every year by the glass-coated string.