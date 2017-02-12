Woman has right to give birth to or abort foetus: Indian court

The choice to give birth to a foetus, abort it or conceive a baby is a woman’s right, said a judge of the Indian Supreme Court.

According to Indian media, the judge a baby grows in a woman’s body hence it is her right to decide on conceiving and keeping a foetus.

The judge said this while speaking during a symposium at Jindal Global University.

A few days back the Indian Supreme Court had allowed a 22-year-old woman from Mumbai to terminate a 24-week pregnancy after doctors told her the foetus was malformed and could harm the mother’s life, Hindustan Times reported.