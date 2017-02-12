Violence breaks out in France over alleged rape of man, 22, by police officers

Violence has once again broken out in France tonight in response to the alleged rape of a 22-year-old man by police in Paris.

A peaceful demonstration in the capital has broken down with small groups throwing missiles at officers and setting at least one car on fire.

Police wearing riot gear have been called to the scene in Bobigny, just outside Paris, and are attempting to restore order.

The victim, 22, claimed he was assaulted by police last Thursday at the 3000 estate in Aulnay-sous-Bois, in the north east suburbs of Paris.

One officer has been charged with ‘rape’ after allegedly sticking a telescopic baton into the young man ripping a four-inch tear along his rectum.

Three other officers involved have in turn been charged with ‘deliberate violence’, and all face trial.

Shock has gripped France after a video, apparently showing the youth worker’s arrest last Thursday, circulated on the internet.

The video clip showed him on the ground against a wall surrounded by four men in the suburb of Aulnay-Sous-Bois.

Last Monday 17 people were arrested after rioting, which saw a nursery school and a car showroom set alight.

In a neighboring suburb, 28 people were detained for ‘throwing objects, lighting fires and violence’.

In northwestern France, in Nantes, 20 people were arrested during a demonstration of about 400 people in support of the victim.

He has urged people to stay calm while the investigation took place telling residents of Aulnay ‘not to go to war’.

