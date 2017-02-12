US-China Round One

Trump backs down

Donald Trump was talking tough on China since well before he publically decided to run for president. And on the campaign trail he was outright front-foot offensive. No president has rubbished, or even hinted at doubting, the One China policy set in stone since Nixon and Mao shook hands on it. Then of course there’s the currency-manipulation, unfair-trade-practices charge that the White House has cried itself hoarse about since the Bush Jr days. After assuming the House Trump rubbed salt in the wound by ignoring Beijing till he had talked to a good number of capitals; making a good habit of throwing his weight around.

Yet the bravado quickly disappeared when the two did talk the other day. Trump’s threats turned out paper thin. Not only did the two talk ‘cordially’ (White House), but Trump also promised to honour One China. And it’s not clear, yet, if he milked anything on the alleged currency manipulation or the unfavourable US trade deficit with China. This development must not only have put a lid on expectations in Taiwan, but also left Republican hawks expecting the screws to tighten on China scratching their heads.

Elsewhere, even where he is honouring his campaign promises, there isn’t any progress to talk of. The so-called Muslim ban has run into a brick wall of its own, with the judiciary so far not impressed with the government’s argument. From the looks of things, slugging it out in the Supreme Court is only likely to leave more egg on his face. Perhaps he should revise some of his positions before doing irreparable damage. The China about-face, of sorts, is a good example. He’d do well to remember what the Chinese told Hank Paulsen in the darkest days of the recession; that Beijing had brushed aside suggestions from Moscow to begin dumping US treasures just when Washington was at its weakest. Trump has already lost a few first rounds in some of his fights. The sooner he adjusts the better.