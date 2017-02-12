Pakistan Today
February 12, 2017
2 children killed in grenade explosion in Buner
Chief of naval staff visits Russian, Turkish, Indonesian warships
British man’s charity donations frozen by US as his name is ‘Islam’
Sindhi second most used language in Pakistan
UK woman’s 150-year-old wedding dress recovered
Sad that ‘My Name Is Khan’ is still relevant: SRK
FC man commits suicide in Karachi
India beat Pakistan in Blind Cricket T20 WC final
Buckingham Palace offers £30,000-a-year to run Queen Elizabeth’s Twitter
The dependent issue 01
Greece evacuates 75,000 people to defuse unexploded World War II bomb
Lindsay Lohan was ‘scared’ to return to US
George and Amal Clooney expecting boy, girl
Police arrest 10 bookies from Lahore, Rawalpindi
Dominican paper apologises after running photo of Alec Baldwin instead of Trump
