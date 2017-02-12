Senate body to be briefed on provision of 100MW from Iran for Gwadar

The Senate Standing Committee on Water and Power on Monday will be briefed on progress on the provision of 100 MW from Iran for Gwadar.

The committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan at Parliament House, Islamabad. The committee will be also briefed on provision of Grid Station for Tehsil Buleda, Turbat, stated a notice of Senate Secretariat.

Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Monday will be briefed on the variety of sugarcane in Punjab. The committee meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah at Parliament House.

The committee will be also briefed by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on the matter of corruption in the two projects of olive cultivation carried out by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council along with details of inquiry conducted by the FIA, and its findings against the officers allegedly involved.