Sad that ‘My Name Is Khan’ is still relevant: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose movie My Name Is Khan on Sunday clocked seven years since its release, feels sad that the film’s plot about the plight of Muslims in the US after 9/11 is still relevant today.

The 2010 drama, which also featured actress Kajol, told the story of Rizvan Khan, who embarks on a journey to meet the US President after his son’s killing and attempts to change people’s perceptions of the religion.

It’s kinda sad too that MNIK is still relevant.But thx Karan Ravi Kajol SEL Shibani Niranjan Deepa Jimmy & all cast/crew for a special film — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2017

Shah Rukh tweeted: “It’s kinda sad too that ‘My Name Is Khan’ is still relevant. But thanks Karan (Johar), Ravi, Kajol, SEL Shibani Niranjan Deepa Jimmy and all cast/crew for a special film.”

The actor’s message, it seems, hints at US President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order to temporarily bar entry into the US to refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The order suspends for 120 days the entry of all refugees and the issuing of visas for 90 days for citizens from seven countries — Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran — until new mechanisms can be put in place to screen them more effectively.

Karan, who helmed the film, thanked Shah Rukh, who essayed the role of Rizwan Khan in the film.

“Thank you Rizvan for spreading your love, your message, your innocence… Seven years of My Name Is Khan,” Karan tweeted.

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, who is popular for his thought-provoking literary works, also congratulated Shah Rukh.

Coehlo on Saturday night took to Twitter, where he shared a screenshot of one of his previous tweets which mentioned that Shah Rukh deserved an Oscar for his work if Hollywood was not manipulated.

"My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie! pic.twitter.com/6IlqFtGfMl — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 11, 2017

In a fresh tweet along with the screenshot, Coelho wrote, “‘My Name Is Khan and I am not a terrorist’ Congratulations SRK for the seventh anniversary of this wonderful movie!.”

The message in the screenshot read: “His first and (only movie) I watched (this year, even though it was released in 2008) was My Name Is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send some other titles – As you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”