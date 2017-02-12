Railways to construct 180 flats till June

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways has directed the authorities concerned to ensure construction of 180 new residential flats for employees before June.

Under the project, residential flats would be constructed in several cities including the provincial capitals to provide housing facilities to the employees, said an official of the Ministry of Railways adding that the flats would be constructed in Lahore, Narowal and Karachi with an estimated cost of Rs. 640 million.

The flats were being constructed by railway’s subsidiary organisation Railcop and a private company, which won bid for the lowest rate in an open tender, the official added. In Lahore, he said the flats were being constructed at Stadium Road in Ghari Shahu, Yard Area in Narowal and II Chundrigar Road in Karachi.

Giving details of the flats, the official said that in Narowal, 12 flats of class- III and 24 of class IV were being constructed. He said that in Lahore, 48 flats of class III and IV were being constructed, while in Karachi 16 class- III and 32 class- IV flats would be constructed.

A Ministry of Railways official said that the Pakistan Railway was planning to renovate and rehabilitate 31 more railway stations across the country for providing better facilities to the passengers. Reconstruction of Bahawalpur, Okara, Sahiwal, Raiwind, Narowal, Nankana Sahib and Hassanabdal stations were in progress while 31 stations were under finalisation for renovation and provision of basic passenger amenities.

The official said that the railways had spent Rs 451.256 million on account of repairs, renovation and reconstruction of railway stations during the tenure of the present government.

To a question, he said that the railways has developed indigenous software and made ticketing and reservation through e-ticketing system initially for 36 trains with effect from October last year.