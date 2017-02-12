Punjab govt to establish Hepatitis Clinic soon

High-level meeting approves hepatitis control mobile centres in nine divisions

CM Shehbaz reviews progress on Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute project

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed progress on different matters of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute project.

While presiding over the meeting, he said that the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute is a unique project in the history of the country and with the establishment of this institute kidney and liver patients will be provided modern medical facilities. He said that there was a plan to establish hepatitis clinics on the project site. The project will be inaugurated soon where hepatitis patients will be provided quality medical facilities.

The chief minister gave approval to establish the Hepatitis Control Mobile Centres and instructed to take all immediate steps to establish these centers. He said that the mobile centres will be established in a phased manner and in the first phase the mobile centres will be established in nine divisions whereas the scope of these centres will be spread to each and every district of Punjab but in a phased manner.

The chief minister directed to functionalise Human Organ Transplant Authority on priority basis and to take immediate steps to fully activate it. He said that the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute will be a landmark project in the field of medical science and research and for the provision of quality medical facilities to the patients. It will be a state of the art institute.

For the Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute project, provision of international standard medical facilities will be ensured.

The chief minister directed to take immediate steps to select human resource for this project. Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, specialised healthcare and medical education secretary, primary and secondary healthcare secretary, infrastructure development authority Punjab chief executive officer, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute Board of Governors President Dr Saeed Akhtar and other relevant authorities also took part in the meeting.