Police arrest two over ‘anti-state’ activities in GB

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two members of the nationalist party Balawaristan National Front (BNF).

Identified as Safdar Ali and Mehboob, the accused were allegedly involved in buying arms in order to ‘sabotage’ the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and engaging in ‘anti-state’ speech.

Senior police official Faisal Sultan said the two men had been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for ‘anti-state’ activities and purchase of arms.

Earlier in January, local police arrested 12 BNF members on charges of anti-state activities.

Police had said those arrested were trying to “promote an anti-national ideology” and had “played into the hands of foreign agencies”.