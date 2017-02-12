Police arrest 10 bookies from Lahore, Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Gamblers have become active with the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition, and police arrested ten bookies so far in this regard.

Police conducted a raid conducted in Lahore’s area Millat Park and four bookmakers were arrested. Police recovered cash, laptop, mobile phones and other stuff from them.

Furthermore, police told that the accused had contacts in Dubai as well, and an investigation has been launched after confiscating their account and mobile records. The arrested persons have been identified as Ameer Hussain, Yaqoob, Sajjad and Ehsan.

Similarly, another raid was carried out in Rawalpindi’s Ghousia Chowk and six persons were arrested. It has been informed that these bookies used to bet worth millions on PSL matches. Police have recovered rate book, telephones, receivers and computer devices from these gamblers as well.