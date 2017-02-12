Pakistan set target of 198 runs against India in Blind T20 World Cup

Pakistan set target of 198 runs at the ongoing T20 blind World Cup against arch-rival India in the final of the tournament at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

India, who won eight out of nine games in the tournament, booked their place in the summit showdown after crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their semi-final clash.

Pakistan, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament, after they clinched their ninth consecutive win by beating England by 147 runs at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Ground.