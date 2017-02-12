‘Pakistan can’t move ahead if there is corruption’

Former Punjab governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that corruption, injustice and oppression have placed hurdles in the way of national progress.

In a statement issued by him on Sunday, he said that Pakistan cannot move ahead along with corruption. Free and fair accountability system should be installed at any cost.

He said the rule of law is essential for Pakistan because without it justice, is not possible in the country. He said his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is fighting for national objectives instead of individual imperatives and that any sacrifice to make that possible will not be withheld.

Time will come when corruption, injustice and oppression will be eradicated and Pakistan will move ahead on the way of progress and development, he added.